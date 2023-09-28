More Warm Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day with no changes to the forecast...

We are starting our Thursday with similar conditions to yesterday. Temperatures fell to the mid and upper 60s overnight, with a few low 70s in the mix too. Can’t rule out a little patchy fog forming in a few places before the sun comes up. The afternoon will bring more of the hot, dry weather we have gotten used to (but tired of). Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Tomorrow and the weekend will bring more of the same. The afternoon breeze might pick up a little more for our Saturday. Overall, we remain stuck under another high pressure that will keep temperatures above average and rain out of the picture for us. And you guessed it... the beginning of next will see no changes (sad face). HOWEVER, there is a chance we will see another front on the way by the end of next week (happy face). If that pans out, it will allow us to start trending a little more towards average temperatures (in the mid 80s) and possibly aid in some rain making it into the picture.

No changes to the tropics either. Just monitoring TS Philippe as it moves closer to the Caribbean, and the system on its heels, that has a good chance of developing in the coming days.

