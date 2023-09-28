MDE releases school, district accountability grades for 2022-23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year.

Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced is 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science, and 71.4% in U.S. History.

MDE says the grades are an improvement over 2021-22 when approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts were rated C or higher.

In 2016, when the Mississippi State Board of Education set a goal that all schools and districts be rated C or higher, the percentage of schools and districts meeting this goal was 62%.

MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 5 and 8, and in high school English II, Algebra I, Biology, and U.S. History. The test was administered online for all students.

Mississippi’s accountability grades help teachers, school leaders, parents, and communities know how well their local schools and districts are serving their students.

The following three districts were in the Overall Top 10 for all four subject areas :

Long Beach School District (Math, ELA, Science, U.S. History)

Ocean Springs School District (Math, ELA, Science, U.S. History)

Union County School District (Math, ELA, Science, U.S. History)

The following three districts were in the Overall Top 10 for three subject areas :

Clinton Public School District (Math, ELA, Science)

Enterprise School District (Math, ELA, Science)

Petal School District (Math, ELA, U.S. History)

The following four districts were in the Overall Top 10 for two subject areas :

Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District (ELA, U.S. History)

Biloxi Public School District (Math, Science)

Madison County School District (Math, ELA)

Poplarville Separate School District (Science, U.S. History)

Executive Summary of 2022-23 Students Assessment Results:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.