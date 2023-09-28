Promote Your Business
Major drainage project underway on Highway 80 near Rose’s

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - If your daily commute includes Highway 80 eastbound in Pearl, a big project is underway that could impact you.

The culvert along Highway 80 eastbound from the Rose’s Shopping Center down to Auto Zone is being widened and made deeper to help prevent flooding during major rain events, city officials say.

The $4.2 million dollar project is a partnership between the city and the Rankin County Board of Supervisors.

Once completed, the culvert will be 24 feet wide and five feet deep.

Contractors will also reduce the number of crossover driveways from Highway 80 to help alleviate back-ups.

This project, along with the retention pond built on the south side of I-20 off Upper Drive, will significantly increase the flow of water and reduce potential flooding that has plagued this area for decades.

