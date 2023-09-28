Promote Your Business
Judge dismisses Supervisor David Archie’s election challenge

Supervisor David Archie(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special Hinds County Circuit Court judge has dismissed an election challenge from District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

On Tuesday, Judge Barry Ford dismissed Archie’s complaint against the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee with prejudice.

Archie filed the suit seeking judicial review citing several election irregularities in the August Democratic primary.

The supervisor was seeking a second term but was defeated by retired businessman Anthony Smith.

HCDEC Chairperson Jacqueline Amos, who has contended there were no irregularities, was pleased with the court’s decision.

“Fair and honest elections are essential to our democracy. The unpaid volunteers who serve on the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee conduct our primary elections as a civic duty. We take that duty seriously and we do our duty with integrity,” she said in a statement. “Anyone who says otherwise speaks from ignorance, malice, or both.”

“The facts are indisputably clear, and no amount of infantile histrionics from the failed candidate can change the fact that the people of Hinds County have clearly had quite enough of David Archie.”

Archie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this report.

