‘If you destroy a police department, you destroy a city’: Brookhaven Police chief and residents blast independent report

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest independent report on the Brookhaven Police Department has sparked debate among city officials and residents.

Some reject the findings altogether and others think some change is warranted.

“I think the chief does a pretty good job. I have confidence in him,” resident Dennis Weathersby explained.

“The problems with the police department started a long time ago. I think Kenneth Collins is doing the best he can do with what he has. I mean you can only do so much with what you’re given,” Lincoln County resident Rikkie Case said.

A lack of accountability, professionalism, structure, and proper investigation skills are just some of the claims made in the 33-page report done by outside consultants on the Brookhaven Police Department.

“They brought this gentleman in, I’ve never heard of him before [Mr. William Harmening]. But we did our own background check on him. I think that’s one of the allegations, that we don’t do background checks. Well, we do. Because he’s got a history of anti-police reports,” Chief Collins said.

Consultants include William Harmening, Frances Boateng, and Charles Scheer. Harmening is a 37-year law enforcement veteran from Illinois and a retired professor at Roosevelt University in Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis.

Boateng is an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Mississippi, and Scheer is an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Southern Mississippi.

One of the largest sections outlines the issues when it comes to the investigations unit inside the department - with cases not being completed in a timely manner and some incomplete cases being delivered to the district attorney’s office.

“There’s been a number of cases that lack investigation that may or was strongly likely where the wrong person was arrested, so something of that nature,” District 14 D.A. Dee Bates explained.

The report comes a little over a month after a judge declared a mistrial in the case where two white men are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who was making a delivery.

“This investigator was not prosecuting this case, he didn’t go to law school. The District Attorney did. He should have had that investigator in his office months before this trial, getting all the evidence, making sure he had all the evidence he needed to make sure this trial wasn’t going to be a mistrial. The Police department is not to blame for this case,” former Mississippi Highway Patrolman and Brookhaven resident Larry Foster explained.

It’s unclear how this report will be implemented - however, one consultant is being kept on board to update policies.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.