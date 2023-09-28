First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues despite it being Fall. Highs will be in the 90s or close to 90 for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 80s next week, and by the end of next week a cold front will enter the picture. This could dramatically drop temperatures next weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s. There will even be a chance for rain by then to accompany the front, but the threat of severe storms is uncertain at this time. Overnight lows this week, weekend and next week will be in the 60s or near 60. The tropics remain active, but nothing bad in the Gulf or Caribbean to worry about. The average high and low this time of year is 85 and 62. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 6:48pm.

