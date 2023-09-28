First Alert Forecast: warm, dry conditions continue for the upcoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a cloudy start to the day for some, skies should brighten up across most of the area heading into this afternoon. Temperatures will rise back above average with highs in the lower 90s. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead into the overnight period as low temperatures bottom out back in the 60s.

FRIDAY: We will round out the work and school week on Friday with more warm, dry conditions. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night football games should get on without any issues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We aren’t expecting to see many changes in our weather pattern over the weekend and into the first half of next week. A stretch of dry and toasty conditions in the 90s look likely on a daily basis during this time. There are some hints in the extended forecast that a pattern change is possible by the end of next week/next weekend if this ridge is able to breakdown. This is still quite a way out, but this pattern shift may involve a chance for rain and possible cooler temperatures. Stay tuned for more details closer to time.

