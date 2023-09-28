Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Jackson State's Premiere Dance Team
WLBT at 6p