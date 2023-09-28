JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Army Combat Veteran Phil Parsons has seen more than enough of war’s ravages and felt more than enough of combat’s aftermath. Military deployments took a toll on his outlook and mental health. Seventeen years ago, he nearly ended his life, and it wasn’t the first time.

This week, the ultra runner has been marking Suicide Awareness Month - and that grim 17th anniversary - by running the Natchez Trace from Nashville to Natchez.

Army veteran and runner to reach Jackson Thursday in mission to raise suicide awareness (Phil Parsons)

He hopes to bring attention to an escalating rate of veteran and first responder suicides and to garner support for greater accessibility of mental health services.

Last but not least, says his crew member Dustin Canestorp, he would like to encourage greater acceptance of those who are brave enough to seek help when they are suffering.

Parsons is expected to pass through the Jackson area Thursday afternoon.

Canestorp says that so far, he’s averaged more than 40 miles per day, and plans to set out before dawn near Canton.

A website that features Parson’s journey, Natchez Trace Campaign 2023 - PledgeIt.org, has raised more than $9,000 in pledges for his cause so far.

The entire run distance is 444 miles. Parsons hopes to reach his destination this coming weekend.

