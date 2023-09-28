Promote Your Business
3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

