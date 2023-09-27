‘We want to be involved’: Jackson organizations file motion to intervene in federal water lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Ted Henifin was appointed last year, it’s safe to say the majority of Jacksonians just wanted to see the city’s water issues get fixed.

Almost a year and hundreds of millions of dollars later, some community members are demanding they be kept in the loop.

“All we are asking is to be brought into the process, and to be kept abreast of what is happening in real-time,” said Brooke Floyd with the People’s Advocacy Institute.

Monday, community members like Floyd, and organizations in Jackson filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit from November 2022.

The lawsuit was filed by the Department of Justice, on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, before being handed to the city of Jackson.

The suit stated that the city was in direct violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, which led to District Court Judge Henry Wingate putting Interim Third-Party Manager Henifin in charge of fixing Jackson’s failing water system.

“We, the community, have lost trust and are being told that brown drinking water, black drinking water is safe to consume. We feel like our lives are on the chopping block here in the city of Jackson,” said Danyelle Holmes with Repairs of the Breach.

This isn’t the first time groups have voiced concerns about transparency with the water in their pipes.

Just three months ago, special hearings took place in downtown Jackson’s federal courthouse, but some say Judge Wingate openly disregarded all comments and requests for more transparency.

“I think that last time, the comments myself felt dismissive of our concerns,” said Floyd.

Although these groups are all fighting for more clarity, Floyd wants everyone to know that in order for this to succeed, everyone will have to work together.

“This is not an us versus them. This is all of us working together for a solution. I think that those reasons alone are enough for us to try to work through this together,” said Floyd.

In response to Monday’s announcement, the city and the EPA both agreed they would not oppose the motion to intervene in the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.