Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Trial rescheduled in bribery case for former Canton city engineer

Rudy Warnock
Rudy Warnock
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Canton city engineer has been granted another continuance in his federal bribery case.

This week, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate reset the case for December 4 at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Jackson.

The case previously was set to go to trial in October.

However, his attorney, John Colette asked for it to be postponed because of a conflicting case.

Warnock and three others were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges in December 2021. The indictments were unsealed last year. Warnock is accused of directing payments and rewards to Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen, and Cleveland Anderson, a former commissioner of the Canton Municipal Utilities District.

Gilkey and Grant both pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. In February, Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea to guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs
Cordero McBride
Yazoo City football player apologizes after starting fight on field

Latest News

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
‘Time to get current’: JXN Water to begin shutoffs for nonpayment this fall
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula