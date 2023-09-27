Trial rescheduled in bribery case for former Canton city engineer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Canton city engineer has been granted another continuance in his federal bribery case.

This week, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate reset the case for December 4 at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Jackson.

The case previously was set to go to trial in October.

However, his attorney, John Colette asked for it to be postponed because of a conflicting case.

Warnock and three others were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges in December 2021. The indictments were unsealed last year. Warnock is accused of directing payments and rewards to Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen, and Cleveland Anderson, a former commissioner of the Canton Municipal Utilities District.

Gilkey and Grant both pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. In February, Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea to guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

