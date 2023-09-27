Rankin Co. family escapes overnight house fire
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County family is safe after escaping a house fire overnight.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Peninsula Drive in Brandon.
WLBT is working to find out what caused the fire.
