Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and most face lawsuits. Some bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a study published last month. It’s not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Safe filled with decades of history stolen from Tillman Furniture

Latest News

City Council denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Jeanne Moos: The theory that Taylor Swift made a covert exit by cramming herself into a popcorn...
Taylor Swift popcorn cart theory goes viral
City Council unanimously denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report
City Council unanimously denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report