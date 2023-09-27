Promote Your Business
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say struck a woman several times with a gun.

On September 24, police responded to a call from a residence in the area of Vollintine Avenue and N. Watkins Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a female victim had been attacked by Jerelle Minor, the suspect.

Police were informed by a witness that the woman was struck by Minor several times with a handgun.

The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital with head wounds.

Officers later learned that Minor was the father of the victim’s baby.

Police also reviewed footage from the area and observed Minor pistol-whipping the victim repeatedly.

Minor is in police custody and is currently facing charges for attempted murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

