Jackson State women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule

Jackson State forward Daja Woodard (0) blocks the shot of LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) in the...
Jackson State forward Daja Woodard (0) blocks the shot of LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) in the second half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Tomekia Reed’s Jackson State Lady Tigers have received their 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule, including a season opener at JSU’s Lee E. Williams Assembly Center.

Jackson State ended the 2022-23 campaign 21-10 overall and 17-1 in SWAC play, winning their last 15 regular season games against league opponents.

JSU, led by forward Angel Jackson and Meridian native Ti’lan Boler, will open its season on the comfort of its home court against NCAA Division II school LeMoyne-Owen on November 7 and NAIA and Jackson-based Tougaloo College on November 15.

Coach Reed and the squad will then fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico to compete in the San Juan Shootout against Central Florida (November 23), the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez (November 24), and St. John’s University (November 25).

The Lady Tigers will play five straight games on the road against Power 5 schools, highlighted by a meeting with in-state foe Mississippi State on December 14 and the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight squad, the Miami Hurricanes on December 15.

After the grueling five-game stretch, Reed and JSU will begin SWAC play at home against rivals Alcorn State on January 6 at 3 p.m., in hopes of continuing their double-digit unbeaten run in regular season play against conference teams.

The SWAC Women’s Basketball tournament is set to start on March 13.

To see the full schedule, click here.

Game times and streaming options have not been finalized at this time.

