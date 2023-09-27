Promote Your Business
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Saints' 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)(Julie Jacobson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees already forged a place in the hearts of Louisiana sports fans for eternity years ago, but he will soon officially be recognized for his impact on the state.

Brees has been named to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024, the Saints announced in a release.

The 2024 Class also includes LSU women’s basketball great and eight-time WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, mixed martial arts icon Daniel Cormier, 1992 Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson, Tulane basketball legend Perry Clark, McNeese football great Kerry Joseph, three-time state-title high school football coach Frank Monica, Breeders’ Cup-winning thoroughbred jockey Ray Sibille, and retired Grambling baseball coach Wilbert Ellis.

Dates for the celebration of enshrinement are to be determined and it will take place onsite at the Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.

The complete 12-person Class of 2024 will swell the overall membership in the Hall of Fame to 492 men and women – athletes, coaches, administrators, and sports media members -- honored since its founding in 1958.

Brees, an NFL record-setting passer and Super Bowl MVP, is the most decorated and accomplished athlete to play for a Louisiana professional sports franchise.

A two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Brees, the 2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, a Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, and an Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, Brees led the Saints to three NFC championship games (2006, 2009, 2018) after the franchise had none in its first 39 years of existence and they claimed their only Vince Lombardi trophy with a 31-17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010.

