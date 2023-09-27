Promote Your Business
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Shannon Taylor was arrested and charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.

Taylor is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said State Auditor Shad White. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted.

