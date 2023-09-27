Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather sticks around into this weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Sun and clouds continue this afternoon as temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. A little moisture will stick around, making it feel slightly humid throughout the afternoon. A stray afternoon shower remains possible heading into Wednesday evening, however most of us will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies continue this evening as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Drier air takes over on Thursday as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s by mid-morning. Highs will top out in the low 90s. By Thursday evening, we will start to feel less humid, and temperatures will fall back into the middle and upper 60s.

Extended forecast: Rain chances drop off after Wednesday as a drier air mass moves in, making it feel less humid. A high-pressure ridge sets up heading into the weekend, leaving us with limited chances for rain and warmer weather. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next 6 to 10 days. Another dry spell is on its way as the precipitation outlook shows less than average rainfall in the extended forecast. Taking a look at the tropics, there is still Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving through the Atlantic with another system behind it, however they don’t look to pose a threat to us here at home.

