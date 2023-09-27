Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: dry spell likely to continue for the next several days

Forecast trend
Forecast trend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Our weather is on track to remain calm, quiet, and warm heading into this evening as temperatures slowly cool off. Overnight, low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the 60s across the region under a mostly clear sky.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and more heat are in store for Thursday since our weather is stuck in a rinse and repeat pattern. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise back to the lower 90s, which is above average for this time of year.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This stretch of dry and toasty weather likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures look to reach the lower 90s on a daily basis for the last few days of September and heading into the start of October. A slight drop in humidity levels is also expected by early next week, which will increase our risk for wildfires. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect for almost all of central Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Safe filled with decades of history stolen from Tillman Furniture

Latest News

Warmer weather ahead
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather sticks around into this weekend
No rain ahead and highs will stay in the 90s.
Dry and Warm Pattern Returns
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Warm weather continues
First Alert Forecast: warmer than normal temperatures continue for the next several days