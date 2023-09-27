First Alert Forecast: dry spell likely to continue for the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Our weather is on track to remain calm, quiet, and warm heading into this evening as temperatures slowly cool off. Overnight, low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the 60s across the region under a mostly clear sky.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and more heat are in store for Thursday since our weather is stuck in a rinse and repeat pattern. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise back to the lower 90s, which is above average for this time of year.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This stretch of dry and toasty weather likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures look to reach the lower 90s on a daily basis for the last few days of September and heading into the start of October. A slight drop in humidity levels is also expected by early next week, which will increase our risk for wildfires. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect for almost all of central Mississippi.

