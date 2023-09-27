Dry and Warm Pattern Returns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dry and hot weather is back...

We are getting out the door this morning with pleasant and dry conditions. The dryness will stick around through the afternoon, but temperatures will be well above average. Typical afternoon highs at this time of year would be in the mid-80s and we will top out in the low to mid-90s. As we progress through the week, you can expect these abnormally dry days with above-average temperatures to continue. Overnight lows will offer some relief though, with temperatures expected to bottom out in the mid and upper 60s, just a few degrees above normal. As we look ahead through the weekend and into next week there do not seem to be any changes on the way.

In the tropics, we are still monitoring TS Philippe, although it looks like that storm will fizzle out as it moves into the Caribbean. Another system right on Philippe’s tail will develop by the weekend. For now, it looks like that system will curve back out into the Atlantic, but we will watch it closely in order to be the First to Alert you to any impacts it could have on us.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.