Drought conditions killing crops, causing major losses for produce markets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months without significant rain are taking a major toll on farmers who sell what they’ve grown at produce stands.

The drought is making fruits and vegetables difficult to grow and harder for you to find.

“I just knew she was going to have me a watermelon this morning, and I’m disappointed,” said Dr. Eloise F. Springer.

Like many coming to Brenda’s Produce Stand, the Jackson resident found pumpkins, gourds, and flowers where the famous Smith County watermelons are usually displayed. They are now not here because of the ongoing drought.

“I’m worried about the farmers too because it sends their products up higher,” said Springer. “Then there are some that they want to sell, and they can’t grow or they don’t have. See I went up to the delta, and I was surprised when I didn’t see anything green up there.”

Father South, in Smith County on Brenda Langham’s farms corn watermelons, cantaloupes, peppers, and other produce have burned in the fields.

“Twenty-five to 40 even on some crops 60 percent that I lost,” said Langham. “And you know it takes a lot to do your seed, your fertilizer, your labor, your diesel, everything it takes to grow and that’s not counting your time and hard work.”

They are now irrigating the surviving plants, costing up to 40 percent more in electricity. Conditions are also impacting fall planting.

“He’s been trying to disk the ground but due to the drought, the lack of rain, he can’t even get the disk to go down in the ground it’s so dry,” said the Smith County farmer.

The stand is now forced to rely on six other states for fresh produce. The watermelons arrive on Friday.

“The rain, it’s gonna come,” added Langham. “God knows what we need. It’s gonna come.”

Brenda’s Produce is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

