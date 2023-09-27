Collierville man accused of killing his wife, gets $1.5 million bond

Promote Your Business
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Municipal Court has set a man’s bond at $1.5 million after he was accused of killing his wife.

Eric Otten, 52, is accused of killing his wife and injuring a man.

Otten stood in court accompanied by his attorney on September 26 and had his bond set $1.5 million.

After the death of his wife, Otten fled the scene of the crime but was later taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Otten’s next court date is set for October 10.

