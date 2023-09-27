Belhaven football coach becomes all-time winningest coach in school history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven University Blazers football team is off to a great start in the 2023 season. The Blazers are off to a 3-0 start for the first time in program history.

But the players on the field aren’t the only ones breaking records. Head coach Blaine McCorkle is now the winningest football coach in the history of Belhaven football history.

𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲



Congratulations to @BelhavenFB Head Coach Blaine McCorkle on becoming the program's All-Time Winningest Head Coach following today's 34-0 victory over Greensboro College#GoGreen | #d3fb pic.twitter.com/NKczh2gNSp — Belhaven Blazers (@belhavenblazers) September 23, 2023

Coach McCorkle credits his achievement to the coaches that helped build the program from the beginning.

“Well, it’s nice. It’s humbling for sure,” he said. “You kind of feel like you’re standing on the shoulders of some giants because. I am the 7th football coach here and the 6 before me were some outstanding football coaches. So just to be mentioned in the same conversation, I’m grateful for it.”

Even though McCorkle’s name is at the top of the leaderboard in Belhaven’s football history, he says he couldn’t have gotten to this point on his own.

“There’s been a lot of great people to help along the way,” McCorkle said. “Mostly our players. We recruited really good players and they’ve bought in as much as anything. There are three coaches on my staff, and you have to put somebody’s name at the top, but you wish you could put a parenthesis with those guys there because they get a big piece of there as well.”

The Blazers are undefeated so far and after shutting out their last opponent, McCorkle and his squad plan to keep their foot on the gas, knowing they still have a long road ahead of them this season.

“You know, even with the score being 34-0, I think everybody on our team will tell you that they’re not satisfied, and they feel like they can play a lot better. There’s a lot of tough games ahead of us and we’ll definitely have some bigger fish to fry starting this week when we take a 2-day trip to North Carolina. We’re not taking a vacation we’re taking a business trip. Hopefully, the boys will do that.”

