Yazoo City football player apologizes after starting fight on field

Cordero McBride
Cordero McBride(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo City teen apologized for starting a fight on the field of a high school football game, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The brawl took place on September 22 during the third quarter of the Yazoo City versus Vicksburg game, causing the game to end early.

Cordero McBride, #2 for Yazoo City’s football team, says things were not supposed to go the way they did.

“My emotions got the better of me. We were losing pretty bad,” said McBride. “I will work on myself and it won’t happen again.”

