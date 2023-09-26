Things To Know Tuesday, September 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Reeves, Presley hit campaign trail ahead of Election Day in Novemeber

On the first day that some of you vote absentee to decide who is the next governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley stayed busy on the campaign trail in Jackson looking to earn your vote. Governor Reeves held a press conference outside his downtown mansion, making a commitment to stand with Mississippi women. He is advocating for legislation to be passed centered around protecting women’s spaces and their privacy. Reeves was joined by Riley Ganes and Paula Scanlan, two former college swimmers who are also hoping to see legislation passed on this issue.

2. JTRAN launches new website, app, to make getting around town easier

The city of Jackson’s public transportation system, JTRAN, launched a new app and website Monday to make it easier to catch a bus around town. New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters, onboard bus stop announcements, and a partnership with Transit App to deliver real-time bus arrival times. “This is an exciting time for the City of Jackson as we continue to upgrade our system to better represent the needs of our residents in today’s world,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “These developments will make JTRAN more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly, and it comes on top of several previous successes to improve the service for Jackson residents.”

3. Scathing report says Brookhaven Police Dept. needs to be rebuilt from ground up

Brookhaven Police Chief speaks out after city board of alderman vote to make Chief position appointed (WLBT)

Independent consultants say the Brookhaven Police Department needs an overhaul. Last week, the Brookhaven Mayor and Board of Aldermen adopted a report from consultants who recommend several changes to the department, which they say is in disarray and “in need of rebuilding.” The report comes more than a month after a Brookhaven detective withheld evidence, leading to a mistrial in a case involving the attempted murder of a Black FedEx delivery driver by two white men. “The department is going through what many departments of its size have experienced, and sometimes it becomes necessary to draw a line in the sand and basically start over,” consultants say. “What I learned is that the Brookhaven Police Department is a department in need of rebuilding.”

