Spillway Diner cooks their classic Chicken Spaghetti

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chef Jermaine with Spillway Diner joins Studio 3 to cook one of their classic dishes: chicken spaghetti.

To learn more, be sure to follow Spillway Diner on Facebook or stop by their restaurant located at 1123 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.