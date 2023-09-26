Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Spillway Diner cooks their classic Chicken Spaghetti

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chef Jermaine with Spillway Diner joins Studio 3 to cook one of their classic dishes: chicken spaghetti.

To learn more, be sure to follow Spillway Diner on Facebook or stop by their restaurant located at 1123 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

Latest News

Local organization dedicated to helping families in the community
Learning car seat safety with the Madison Fire Department
Local author shares his story to help at risk youth
Local author shares his story to help at-risk youth
Studio 3: Cooking with Ted Henifin