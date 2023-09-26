Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Hinds County man

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Hinds County man.

Walter L. Nichols, of Clinton, is described as a Black man around six feet, two inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, September 25, Nichols was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of SpringRidge Road near McRaven Road, traveling south in a green 2008 Ford F-150 bearing MS tag 95V53.

Family members say Nichols suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Nichols’ whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.