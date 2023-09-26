Promote Your Business
Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Hinds County man

Walter L. Nichols
Walter L. Nichols(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Hinds County man.

Walter L. Nichols, of Clinton, is described as a Black man around six feet, two inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, September 25, Nichols was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of SpringRidge Road near McRaven Road, traveling south in a green 2008 Ford F-150 bearing MS tag 95V53.

Family members say Nichols suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Nichols’ whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.

