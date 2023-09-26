Promote Your Business
Mother thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker who saved choking girl

Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom
Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom(Chick-Fil-A)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County Chick-fil-A team member is being hailed a hero after helping a child who was choking in her restaurant’s parking lot.

Mia Velez was working the drive-thru of Truett’s Chick-fil-A, located at Ashley Park Shopping Mall in Newnan, when she saw the little girl struggling for air.

Velez, who had just moved from California to Georgia over the summer, ran over to young Theia and began performing the Heimlich maneuver — a lifesaving procedure she learned in high school, according to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson.

Theia and her mother later returned to the restaurant with balloons and flowers to thank Velez for coming to the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

WLBT 3 On Your Side
