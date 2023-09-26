Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Morgan Wallen to return to Oxford in 2024 after cancelling in April

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Wallen is coming back to Oxford, Mississippi.

Wallen made the announcement Tuesday morning in a Facebook post in which he said he is adding 10 more dates to his One Night at a Time Tour.

Opening acts vary from city to city. They include Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

The Oxford stop, which will be on April 20, 2024, will feature Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

Fans who purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23 of this year will have access to an early pre-sale.

Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

Latest News

MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, September 26
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast