Morgan Wallen to return to Oxford in 2024 after cancelling in April

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Wallen is coming back to Oxford, Mississippi.

Wallen made the announcement Tuesday morning in a Facebook post in which he said he is adding 10 more dates to his One Night at a Time Tour.

Opening acts vary from city to city. They include Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

The Oxford stop, which will be on April 20, 2024, will feature Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

Fans who purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23 of this year will have access to an early pre-sale.

Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

