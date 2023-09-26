Man arrested for driving drunk on 4-wheeler, kicking deputy in face

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was arrested near Sardis Lake after deputies say he was driving drunk and kicked a deputy.

Lafayette County was called to the Teckville Boat Ramp area on Sunday after receiving complaints about a man driving a four-wheeler recklessly.

LCSD says a deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, who was drunk and kicked the deputy in the face.

Clarence Howell, 62, was booked and charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and simple assault on a police officer while in the line of duty.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.