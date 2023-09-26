Local organization dedicated to helping families in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amy Lancaster and her husband David started We Will Go Ministries in 2000.

For over 20 years, the group has been dedicated to helping feed, teach, and give hope to local families.

We Will Go Ministries (We Will Go Ministries)

The organization helps distribute groceries to low-income families in the community, offers afterschool care, and provides all-day summer learning for students in need.

