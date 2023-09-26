JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Elayne Haynes Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University, was appointed president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The newly inducted MAB president will replace Derek Rogers.

Anthony, a Jackson, Mississippi native, is the former dean of JSU’s School of Journalism and chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies. Under her leadership, the department received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

A former tenured full professor at Belhaven University, Anthony is currently a tenured full professor at JSU. She has served on more than 15 accreditation teams for the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications. Anthony was appointed to the Mississippi Education Task Force. She was also appointed by Governor Haley Barbour and Governor Phil Bryant to the State Department of Health, where she serves on the Audit Committee, CON, and Communication Committee.

Anthony is the first African American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, where she is the vice president.

She will assume the position of MAB president in Fall 2023.

Anthony will be the first African American female and educator to hold the statewide position.

