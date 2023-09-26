Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

Dr. Elayne Haynes Anthony is the first African American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, where she is the vice president.
JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters
JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters(JSU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Elayne Haynes Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University, was appointed president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The newly inducted MAB president will replace Derek Rogers.

Anthony, a Jackson, Mississippi native, is the former dean of JSU’s School of Journalism and chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies. Under her leadership, the department received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

A former tenured full professor at Belhaven University, Anthony is currently a tenured full professor at JSU. She has served on more than 15 accreditation teams for the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications. Anthony was appointed to the Mississippi Education Task Force. She was also appointed by Governor Haley Barbour and Governor Phil Bryant to the State Department of Health, where she serves on the Audit Committee, CON, and Communication Committee.

Anthony is the first African American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, where she is the vice president.

She will assume the position of MAB president in Fall 2023.

Anthony will be the first African American female and educator to hold the statewide position.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

Latest News

Studio 3: Jackson State's Premiere Dance Team
Ole Miss falls flat in the second half, drops first game of the season to Alabama 24-10
Ole Miss falls flat in the second half, drops first game of the season to Alabama 24-10
Studio 3: American Business Women's Day
Studio 3: Cooking with Wilson Stribling
Studio 3: Johnny Knight Treehouse Offers A Unique Stay