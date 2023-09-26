Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced that Journey will be beginning its 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour 2024′ in Biloxi.

The show, featuring special guest Toto, is set for Friday, February 9- the perfect way to kick off your Mardi Gras weekend!

The tour will stop in 29 other locations across the country before wrapping up in April 2024 in Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.