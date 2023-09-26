Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto

Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster(OVG360)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced that Journey will be beginning its 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour 2024′ in Biloxi.

The show, featuring special guest Toto, is set for Friday, February 9- the perfect way to kick off your Mardi Gras weekend!

The tour will stop in 29 other locations across the country before wrapping up in April 2024 in Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Safe filled with decades of history stolen from Tillman Furniture

Latest News

City Council denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Man pistol-whips woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
City Council unanimously denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report
City Council unanimously denounces portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’ report