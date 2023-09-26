Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hinds County poll workers to get paid this week

Members of the Hinds County Election Commission and staffers sort out checks for poll workers...
Members of the Hinds County Election Commission and staffers sort out checks for poll workers nearly a month after the party primary runoffs.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Poll workers in Hinds County will soon get paid, nearly a month after the party primary runoffs.

On Tuesday, members of the Hinds County Election Commission and staffers were sorting out checks to pay the roughly 1,200 workers who managed precincts during the August 8 party primaries and August 29 primary runoffs.

This afternoon, commissioners will contact the Democratic and Republican Parties to inform them where and when workers can pick their checks up.

The checks were delivered to the commission’s headquarters Tuesday, less than a week after commissioners and poll workers told the Board of Supervisors they had not been paid.

The checks also come more than two weeks after a cyberattack on the county took down many of its computer systems, including those in the commission.

More progress also was being made on the cyberattack front on Tuesday, with the Tax Collector’s Office also reopening for business.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

Latest News

Generic graphic (MGN)
Council approves financing plan to purchase police body cameras, in-car cameras
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to return to Oxford in 2024 after cancelling in April
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman