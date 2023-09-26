Hinds County poll workers to get paid this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Poll workers in Hinds County will soon get paid, nearly a month after the party primary runoffs.

On Tuesday, members of the Hinds County Election Commission and staffers were sorting out checks to pay the roughly 1,200 workers who managed precincts during the August 8 party primaries and August 29 primary runoffs.

This afternoon, commissioners will contact the Democratic and Republican Parties to inform them where and when workers can pick their checks up.

The checks were delivered to the commission’s headquarters Tuesday, less than a week after commissioners and poll workers told the Board of Supervisors they had not been paid.

The checks also come more than two weeks after a cyberattack on the county took down many of its computer systems, including those in the commission.

More progress also was being made on the cyberattack front on Tuesday, with the Tax Collector’s Office also reopening for business.

