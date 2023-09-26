First Alert Forecast: warmer than normal temperatures continue for the next several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Besides a few isolated downpours, a mostly quiet and warm evening is on tap for central Mississippi. There will be some clouds around during the overnight period as overnight low temperatures bottom out in the 60s to near 70-degrees. The potential for more patchy fog will also exist again heading into the early morning hours. Be careful when getting out the door for your Wednesday morning commute.

WEDNESDAY: We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Wednesday with highs rising back to the lower 90s, which is above normal for late September. Outside of a possible stray shower to the south, tomorrow will likely be the start to another dry spell.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of our 7-day forecast is on track to consist of a stretch of dry and warm weather. Above normal highs in the low 90s are expected just about every day for the last week of September and for the first few days of October. Wildfire danger conditions will also continue during this time, especially next week where humidity levels will trend down as rain chances remain around 0%.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.