First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are warming up but the chance for rain continues this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The sun is definitely shining to start off this Tuesday with a few clouds overhead. It felt slightly muggy heading out the door today due to the rain we saw yesterday evening. For the rest of this afternoon, we will continue to see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Due to daytime heating and the amount of moisture sticking around, there will still be the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, however this looks to mainly be affecting areas south of I-20. The rest of the area should remain mostly dry Tuesday night as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s overnight.

Wednesday: There could be some patchy fog in the morning again in areas that see rain Tuesday afternoon as you head out the door. Temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, but a stray afternoon shower will be possible. Most of us will stay dry, however, throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will again drop back down into the upper 60s but may feel slightly warmer due to the humidity.

Extended forecast: Rain chances drop off towards the end of this week and temperatures crank back up into the low 90s. Drier air will limit any rain chances heading into this weekend. Humidity will drop down too, feeling much drier outside. Taking a look at the tropics, we still have Tropical Storm Philippe in the Atlantic shifting slightly towards the Caribbean, however it looks to lose some strength over the next few days. We have another wave right behind it with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next few days that we will continue to keep you update on but does not currently pose a threat to us here at home.

