Dry Weather Returns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are starting Tuesday off with patchy fog, primarily north and east of Jackson. Decreased visibility will linger through the mid-morning hours, so give yourself some extra time on your morning commute! There is another chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon, but most places will return to a drying trend. Temperature-wise we are getting out the door with lows in the upper 60s. We will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

The beginning of Wednesday should bring similar conditions to today. Patchy fog in spots, and then a chance for a few spotty, light showers late in the day. The temperature trend will stay the same, too. Beyond Wednesday, we will begin searching for rain again. Unfortunately, there is none in the extended forecast for central MS, so drought conditions will continue to worsen for us. We will get out the door with temps in the mid and upper 60s through the weekend, and highs will reach near 90 each day.

In the Atlantic, we are watching TS Philippe and the system trailing behind it. Neither look to bring any impacts to our area in the future.

