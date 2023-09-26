Copiah Co. deputies issue warning about jury duty scam

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to fall prey to jury duty scams.

“Scammers are calling residents to say that the Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for you for missing jury duty,” the department wrote in an online post. “We will NOT call you for an outstanding warrant! DO NOT GO!!!”

You are urged to call the Sherrif’s Office at (601) 894-3011 if you receive a similar call.

