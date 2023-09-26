Promote Your Business
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman

The area where the body was discovered
The area where the body was discovered(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office says the body found in the Mississippi River this weekend is that of a Black woman.

The body was discovered Saturday on the West Memphis side of the river.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock.

This discovery comes just two weeks after 21-year-old Tamia Taylor was last seen on a riverboat cruise for her birthday.

Taylor’s mother is asking for prayers, whether it was her daughter that was found or someone else.

“Everyone has seen a tremendous amount of love and support, and that is definitely what we need,” Debra Taylor said. “And we are very grateful and thankful, so whether it’s my daughter or someone else’s, let’s be respectful and continue to pray for me and my family as well as whoever this person may be that’s being identified because their family is going to be needing prayer as well.”

Debra Taylor also said she’s been in constant contact with the Memphis Police Department throughout the search for her daughter Tamia.

Autopsy results have not yet been completed.

