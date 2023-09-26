Promote Your Business
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula

Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old male is in custody after his mother was found fatally shot at a residence outside of Ponchatoula early Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Jonathan Payne Kliebert placed a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. saying he fatally shot his mother. Deputies say that Kliebert was located at a local hospital when he placed that call, expressing a desire to turn himself in to authorities.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, Kliebert was in the parking lot while another group of responding deputies went to a residence on Sisters Road where they found a woman dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, Ashley Kliebert, 46. Deputies say that she was discovered in the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The family dog was also near the victim and had been shot during the course of the attack.

Jonathan Kliebert told investigators that he woke up enraged, grabbed a shotgun, and killed his mother and her dog in their sleep.

Kliebert has been booked with first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature.

