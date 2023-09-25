Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman was shot multiple times during a reported armed robbery in the parking lot at the Dollar Tree on North Hills Street Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Law enforcement said there was a two-year-old child in the back seat of the car who was not harmed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement is looking for a 2012 Black Honda last seen heading west on North Hills Street, driven by Black female with blonde hair.

