Teen pleads guilty to retaliatory shooting that killed 1 brother, left another injured in Jackson

(L) Otha Brown | (R) Adrian McDougles
(L) Otha Brown | (R) Adrian McDougles(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old has plead guilty to murdering a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting last year.

In May of 2023, brothers Adrian McDougles, 12, and Onterrio McDougles, 16, were shot as they walked along Ventura Drive in Jackson.

Adrian would die from his injuries, while Onterrio was left with injuries to his right shoulder and left arm.

Otha Brown was charged with murder in the shooting. Two others, Cartisha Cashion and Maurice Collins, were also arrested and charged.

According to police, the motive for the shooting was “retaliation.”

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended and 25 years to serve for second-degree murder, 25 years in the custody of the MDOC for drive-by shooting, and 20 years in the custody of the MDOC for aggravated assault.

Brown will serve the entirety of his 25-year sentence for second-degree murder without the possibility of probation or parole.

