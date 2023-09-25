Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday

Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday
Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was a special day at Queen City Nursing Center because they celebrated a very happy birthday.

Sadie Grace McCarty celebrated her 100th birthday with friends, family, and a party. It is obvious that she is so loved and blessed by the many loved ones who attended her party.

When asked the secret to living such a full and long life, her answer was simple.

”The Bible says to obey your parents and the Lord that your days may be long. I obeyed my parents coming up and served the Lord and that’s the reason why I lived to get as old as I am,” said Ms. Sadie Grace.

She also told us that she loves the Lord with all her heart and also loves eating good food.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

Latest News

Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home giveaway tickets sold out
WLBT 3 On Your Side
Studio 3 Birthday Club
Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson