Recent rain in Miss. not helping enough with drought

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the rain over the past couple of days may seem like a lot, officials say it is still not enough.

With over 250 wildfires and 15,000 acres burned this year, any relief like the recent rain over the weekend is long overdue.

Russell Bozeman with the State Forestry Commission says we need much more consistent rain to get us out of this drought.

“What it’s going to take to calm all of that down is substantial rain over time,” Bozeman said. “So either like a tropical depression that’s going to bring many inches over about three days or significant rain over a large geographic area of the state about every three to five days.”

Lives have already been changed forever by this prolonged drought, and Bozeman says the future also does not look great.

“I think five homes have been destroyed,” said Bozeman. “We’ve had probably close to 30 outbuildings, barns, things like that at the minute have been destroyed. We talked to the National Weather Service every day. They have yet to bring me good news. This morning event, the moisture events are coming through the state today. But then the long-range forecast shows nothing. So humidities are gonna go back down soon, and winds are gonna come back. And we’re going to be in a lot of smoke.”

The Forestry Commission has now reached out to other entities due to Mississippi’s recent staffing issues in fire departments.

Bozeman says Mississippi is now receiving out-of-state resources to help fight against future threats.

