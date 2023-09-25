Rain to Start the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is starting to creep its way into the area this morning, and will continue to do so as we go through the day today. A great start to the new work week and first week of fall! As we watch rainfall totals increase, expect the higher amounts to fall along and south of I-20. Up to 2 inches is possible in a few areas! High temperatures will only reach into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. We will cool to the mid and upper 60s overnight. Tomorrow will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms for some.

By Wednesday you can expect to see a drying pattern back in the picture and highs above average in the low 90s again. Overnight lows should be pleasant and seasonable though, in the mid-60s for most. The pattern will stay the same through the end of the week and next weekend, so enjoy today’s rain while it lasts!

In the tropics, we are watching tropical storm Philippe, which looks to remain out in the Atlantic and bring impacts only to Bermuda. There is also a disturbance with a slim chance of development in the Gulf that we will monitor closely, and another disturbance trailing TS Philippe with a great chance of becoming a tropical system in the next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.