Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JTRAN launches new website, app, to make getting around town easier

New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters,...
New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters, onboard bus stop announcements, and a partnership with Transit App to deliver real-time bus arrival times.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s public transportation system, JTRAN, launched a new app and website Monday to make it easier to catch a bus around town.

New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters, onboard bus stop announcements, and a partnership with Transit App to deliver real-time bus arrival times.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Jackson as we continue to upgrade our system to better represent the needs of our residents in today’s world,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “These developments will make JTRAN more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly, and it comes on top of several previous successes to improve the service for Jackson residents.”

The upgrades mark the first phase of implementation for the Connect JXN Transit Plan. The second phase, slated for January 2024, will bring new routes, enhanced maps, simpler schedules, and high-visibility bus stop signs.

“This is about putting our riders first. Transit ought to be easy—whether you’re 8 years old or 80—and that’s what we’re out here trying to accomplish,” said Christine Welch, Deputy Director of Transportation.

In preparation for these changes, crews will soon begin removing existing bus stop signs and installing new signs.

The new signs will be temporarily covered until the new routes begin service in January 2024.

You are advised to continue using your normal bus stop location during the fall, even if a sign is not present. When the new routes launch in 2024, the city says all bus stops will be equipped with a new sign.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near stadium

Latest News

Konnor Griffin reflects on time in Taiwan
Dennis L. Winters
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Miss. man
Brookhaven Police Department vehicle.
Scathing report says Brookhaven Police Dept. needs to be rebuilt from ground up
One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian