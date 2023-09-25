JTRAN launches new website, app, to make getting around town easier

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s public transportation system, JTRAN, launched a new app and website Monday to make it easier to catch a bus around town.

New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters, onboard bus stop announcements, and a partnership with Transit App to deliver real-time bus arrival times.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Jackson as we continue to upgrade our system to better represent the needs of our residents in today’s world,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “These developments will make JTRAN more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly, and it comes on top of several previous successes to improve the service for Jackson residents.”

The upgrades mark the first phase of implementation for the Connect JXN Transit Plan. The second phase, slated for January 2024, will bring new routes, enhanced maps, simpler schedules, and high-visibility bus stop signs.

“This is about putting our riders first. Transit ought to be easy—whether you’re 8 years old or 80—and that’s what we’re out here trying to accomplish,” said Christine Welch, Deputy Director of Transportation.

In preparation for these changes, crews will soon begin removing existing bus stop signs and installing new signs.

The new signs will be temporarily covered until the new routes begin service in January 2024.

You are advised to continue using your normal bus stop location during the fall, even if a sign is not present. When the new routes launch in 2024, the city says all bus stops will be equipped with a new sign.

