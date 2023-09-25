Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hinds Co. Tax Collector’s Office to reopen Tuesday, weeks after hack

Hinds County Chancery Court
Hinds County Chancery Court(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair says his office will reopen Tuesday, weeks after hackers took down the county’s computer systems.

“After two weeks and a day, we are finally back,” Fair wrote on his Facebook page. “Many thanks to all of you for your patience and understanding. Thanks so much to our followers for helping us to get the message out.”

Earlier this month, many county offices were temporarily closed after hackers took down parts of the county’s computer system.

Other parts of the county are still not back online. The Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office says early voting began today for the November election.

Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said early voting will likely take longer, in part, because the office cannot print ballots and applications from the network computers.

Absentee voting began Tuesday for the November 7 general election.

He also said his office is still setting up equipment so court filings can again be uploaded to the Mississippi Electronic Courts database.

On Friday, the county approved multiple contracts to help sort out the issue. At least $600,000 in payments were approved at the Board of Supervisors’ emergency meeting that day. However, county officials have refused to share details of those contracts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near stadium

Latest News

Konnor Griffin reflects on time in Taiwan
WLBT at 5p
(L) Otha Brown | (R) Adrian McDougles
Teen pleads guilty to retaliatory shooting that killed 1 brother, left another injured in Jackson
New features include a redesigned website at ridejtran.com, wifi on buses, better bus shelters,...
JTRAN launches new website, app, to make getting around town easier