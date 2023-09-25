First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers continue this afternoon but the rain doesn’t stick around for long

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Showers moved through this morning, but we aren’t going to see those rain chances leave just yet. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Most of us will dry out tonight but a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible overnight and into the early morning hours to start off your Tuesday.

Tuesday: The early morning will be relatively quiet with temperatures in the upper 60s and the chance for a few sprinkles. However, most of us will stay dry to start off the day. Hit-or-miss showers move in Tuesday afternoon and will be possible into the early evening hours. Most areas stay dry after sunset as temperatures cool off from the mid 80s to the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Extended forecast: By Wednesday, rain chances will be minimal, but a stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. By the end of the week, rain chances drop off and partly sunny skies will stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s in some places. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving through the Atlantic but does not appear to be a threat to us at home. Another disturbance behind it also looks to stay out in the Atlantic. The area of interest in the gulf has a small chance of developing into a tropical system, however we will still keep an eye on it.

