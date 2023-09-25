Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: another dry spell expected by mid to late week

Trending drier by late week
Trending drier by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of central Mississippi into this evening before gradually diminishing later tonight. As the chance for rain tapers off, the potential for areas of fog looks to increase overnight into Tuesday morning. Make sure to use caution traveling on the roadways in the morning. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side tonight with lows down In the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: More downpours and possible thunderstorms could also develop again on Tuesday with a nearly stalled our front close by. Otherwise, expect a mic of sun and clouds overhead tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, the chance for rain for the rest of the week into the weekend looks quite slim. Above normal temperatures are expected for a while with highs in the lower 90s just about every day through the end of our 7-day forecast.

